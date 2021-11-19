Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 233,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

