Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 233,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.68.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
