Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Plans GBX 3.39 Dividend

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EDGI remained flat at $GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday. 38,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,400. Edge Performance VCT Public has a twelve month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.67.

In related news, insider David S. Glick bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54). Also, insider Robin Goodfellow bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,750 ($2,286.39). Insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,225,000 in the last ninety days.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

