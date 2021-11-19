eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $346.84 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eGain by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in eGain by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

