Eifion Jones Sells 25,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78.
- On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00.
NYSE HAYW opened at $27.22 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several research firms recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
