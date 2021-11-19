Eifion Jones Sells 25,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00.

NYSE HAYW opened at $27.22 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.