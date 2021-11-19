Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00219711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

