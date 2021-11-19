Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 21st. This is a boost from Elders’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Elders news, insider Mark Allison sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($8.70), for a total transaction of A$1,827,000.00 ($1,305,000.00).

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

