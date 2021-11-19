Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.46. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

