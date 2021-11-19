Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$249.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$266.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDV. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EDV opened at C$33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.46. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

