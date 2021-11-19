Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXK. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

