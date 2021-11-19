Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.53

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 21875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 125,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

