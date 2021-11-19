Energi (NRG) Price Hits $2.30 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00003975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $108.62 million and $443,172.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00186902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.10 or 0.00618585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00078791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,198,357 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

