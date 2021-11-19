Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,792. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

