Enerplus Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of ERF opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Enerplus has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after acquiring an additional 412,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

