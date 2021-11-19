Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENRT stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Enertopia has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Get Enertopia alerts:

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.