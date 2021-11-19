ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 85.0% in October

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENN Energy stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $1.5492 dividend. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

