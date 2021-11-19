Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $16,176,995.20 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $260.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 342.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,801,000 after buying an additional 146,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

