Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $16,176,995.20 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $260.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.