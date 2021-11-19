EnQuest’s (ENQ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £345.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.74.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

