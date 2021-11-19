Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Down 53.7% in October

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the October 14th total of 422,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of GMVHF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.26. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426. Entain has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.