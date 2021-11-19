Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.52

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.52 and last traded at $70.27, with a volume of 1094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

