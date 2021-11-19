Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENZN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 520,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,763. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 117.79%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

