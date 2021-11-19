EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $109.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $85.82. 61,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,180. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.