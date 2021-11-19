EOSDT Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $48.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00094483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.74 or 0.07210254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,847.44 or 0.99492825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.