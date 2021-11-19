EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Sells $495,506.95 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EPAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $663.84. The stock had a trading volume of 201,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,672. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.77 and a 200-day moving average of $570.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

