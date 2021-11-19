EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $663.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $632.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.82 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

