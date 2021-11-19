Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.05 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

