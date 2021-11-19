Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Drone Delivery Canada Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FLT stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$201.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.17. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.