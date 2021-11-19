Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AgileThought Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AgileThought in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AgileThought stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth $332,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth $90,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

