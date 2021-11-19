Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.45.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$22.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

