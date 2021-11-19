ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NYSE ESE opened at $92.32 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

