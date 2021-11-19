ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. 904,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,850. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $576.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 226,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

