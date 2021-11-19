Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Essent Group worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.