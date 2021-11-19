Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Reaches Market Cap of $736,735.87

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 120% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $736,735.87 and $1,589.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00227122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,933,634 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

