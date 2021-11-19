Etherparty Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $702,931.45 and approximately $64,653.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00223127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

