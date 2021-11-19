Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 27,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 7,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

About Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.