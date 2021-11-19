Evercore ISI Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $405.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $406.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

