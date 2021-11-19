Evercore ISI Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

NYSE:PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

