EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Gap Up to $24.05

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $24.75. EVO Payments shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 2,644 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 216.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

