Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 437.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

