Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVH. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,297,263 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

