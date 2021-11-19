Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $50.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE AQUA opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $48.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

