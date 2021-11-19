EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,996.07. 56,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,843.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,649.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

