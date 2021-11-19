EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 2,080 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 714,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 290,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,560,305. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

