EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,512 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

