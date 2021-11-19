EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 385.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.97 and a 200 day moving average of $293.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.05 and a one year high of $324.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

