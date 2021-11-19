EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

COST stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,203. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $530.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

