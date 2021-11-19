Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $36.21 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

