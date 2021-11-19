Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $127.51 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

