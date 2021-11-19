Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

