Experian’s (EXPGY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

EXPGY opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

