Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.93. Exterran shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 392,025 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Exterran alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.